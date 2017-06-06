Newgistics' Tacit Knowledge Enhances ...

Newgistics' Tacit Knowledge Enhances Customer Loyalty, Referral Marketing, and User Generated Content on the ncommerce Platform with the Annex Cloud Partnership Tacit Knowledge , a Newgistics company, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Annex Cloud , the only software vendor with a complete platform of Customer Loyalty, Referral Marketing, and User Generated Content solutions, to integrate its technology into the ncommerce platform. ncommerce offers retailers the ability to quickly deploy technology from the most trusted and innovative companies in a stable, modern and infinitely scalable platform from one vendor, and with one contract.

