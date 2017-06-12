New company preps to relaunch the Beb...

New company preps to relaunch the Bebe brand

Read more: Chain Store Age

Global Brands Group Holding Limited, a leading branded apparel, footwear, and fashion accessories company - and a spin-off of global exporter Li & Fung Ltd., is partnering with the Bebe brand to relaunch a new e-commerce platform. In addition, the company will redesign the brand's international brick-and-mortar stores to better meet the heightened shopping expectations of Bebe's consumers.

