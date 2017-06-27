Julie shows a real drive to claim prize

Julie shows a real drive to claim prize

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Falkirk Herald

An Asda employee's commitment to her job and willingness to go that extra mile to improve her workplace earned her the title Woman of the Year. Julie McCaffery, from Grangemouth, is a business change manager with Asda's logistic services and her success in that role and her activities away from the workplace impressed the panel at this year's Freight Transport Association Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falkirk Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jun 19 Ex driver 131
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC