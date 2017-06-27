Julie shows a real drive to claim prize
An Asda employee's commitment to her job and willingness to go that extra mile to improve her workplace earned her the title Woman of the Year. Julie McCaffery, from Grangemouth, is a business change manager with Asda's logistic services and her success in that role and her activities away from the workplace impressed the panel at this year's Freight Transport Association Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Awards.
