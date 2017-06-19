Industry skeptical of pace of logisti...

Industry skeptical of pace of logistics tech adoption

Read more: The Journal of Commerce Online

A lack of transparency and coordination between stakeholders hinders cargo movement in much of the supply chain, but it's unclear whether the industry is ready to embrace technology and take the necessary steps to remedy the solution, a study released Tuesday suggests. Ninety percent of shipping and logistics executives polled said real time access and sharing of information between shipping partners is either very important or important to increasing efficiency, according to the study compiled by the BPI Network, a professional networking organization, and three shipping industry technology companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Journal of Commerce Online.

