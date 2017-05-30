Incyte 'IDO' Combination Lung Cancer ...

Incyte 'IDO' Combination Lung Cancer Results Improve Slightly at ASCO17

The Wall Street gang attending the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting here will be crowding around a scientific poster this morning, craning their necks to see updated results from a small clinical trial combining Incyte's IDO inhibitor epacadostat with Merck's checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The headline number: The overall response rate remains 35%, although two lung cancer patients now have improved to complete responses, another 12 patients have a partial response.

