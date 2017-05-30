Incyte 'IDO' Combination Lung Cancer Results Improve Slightly at ASCO17

The Wall Street gang attending the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting here will be crowding around a scientific poster this morning, craning their necks to see updated results from a small clinical trial combining Incyte's IDO inhibitor epacadostat with Merck's checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The headline number: The overall response rate remains 35%, although two lung cancer patients now have improved to complete responses, another 12 patients have a partial response.

