Hub Group Named to Food Logistics Top Green Providers List for 2017

Hub Group announced today that it has been named to the Top Green Providers list for 2017 by Food Logistics , the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain. ?We are honored to have our work recognized for the second year in a row, said Don Maltby, Hub Groups President and Chief Operating Officer.

Chicago, IL

