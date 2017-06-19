Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Shares Sold by...

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,525 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landair Transport (Feb '07) 22 hr Ex driver 131
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC