Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. have received an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

