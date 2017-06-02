Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Position Lowered by Nationwide Fund Advisors
Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Hub Group Inc by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,709 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC