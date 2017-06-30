Heico Corporation (HEI) vs. Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Head to Head Review

Transdigm Group and Heico Corporation are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitabiliy, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Transdigm Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.