Immunosign analysis of LTX-315 treated tumors shows clear effect on key genes involved in the immune-mediated tumor regression Marseille, France, June 5, 2017 - HalioDx SAS, an immuno-oncology diagnostic company, announced the presentation of Phase I data from its partner Lytix Biopharma at the 2017 ASCO Meeting on LTX-315, a first in class oncolytic peptide reshaping the tumor microenvironment to induce a local and systemic effect in metastatic tumors. In this study, the HalioDx immune gene expression signature Immunosign 21 has been key to score before and after induction of LTX-315, the expression level of key immune genes involved in immune-mediated tumor regression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.