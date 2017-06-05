HalioDx : Immunosign gene signature a...

HalioDx : Immunosign gene signature assesses LTX-315 ability to turn 'cold' tumors 'hot' at ASCO ...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Immunosign analysis of LTX-315 treated tumors shows clear effect on key genes involved in the immune-mediated tumor regression Marseille, France, June 5, 2017 - HalioDx SAS, an immuno-oncology diagnostic company, announced the presentation of Phase I data from its partner Lytix Biopharma at the 2017 ASCO Meeting on LTX-315, a first in class oncolytic peptide reshaping the tumor microenvironment to induce a local and systemic effect in metastatic tumors. In this study, the HalioDx immune gene expression signature Immunosign 21 has been key to score before and after induction of LTX-315, the expression level of key immune genes involved in immune-mediated tumor regression.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC