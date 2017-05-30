HalioDx : Immunoscore Colon prognosti...

HalioDx : Immunoscore Colon prognostic performance confirmed in data...

In the study presented by Dr Sinicrope, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN ,  the prognostic value of individual immune markers and of the standardized Immunoscore® Colon test was evaluated in stage III colon cancer patients treated with adjuvant FOLFOX. Six hundred resected tumors of stage III CC patients from the FOLFOX arm of the prospective NCCTG N0147 clinical trial were analysed retrospectively for 3 individual immune markers , and for Immunoscore® .

