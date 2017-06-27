GROUND Signs Capital and Business Alliance Contract with Daiwa House Industry, Raises 1 Billion Yen through Third-Party Allotment of New Shares concluded a capital and business alliance contract with Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., a leader in the business of building homes and commercial facilities. Furthermore, on According to population statistics for 2016 released by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, while the productive-age population is predicted to decrease by half over 50 years from 2010 to 2060, a labor shortage is becoming a pressing issue for the logistics industry as the number of parcels delivered has been increasing year by year due to the growth of the e-commerce market and other factors.

