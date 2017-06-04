Gastar Exploration (GST) Board of Dir...

Gastar Exploration (GST) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Program

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Gastar Exploration announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program, which permits the company to buyback $9.80 million in shares on Monday, April 1st, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through a private placement purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC