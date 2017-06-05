Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust to buy seven Australian properties for A$169.3m
FRASERS Logistics & Industrial Trust will make its first portfolio acquisition of seven fully leased or precommitted industrial properties in Australia for about A$169.3 million . FLT's manager, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Asset Management, said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday that the new properties have an average age of 2.4 years as at end-March 2017 and are located in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia's three largest industrial and logistics markets.
