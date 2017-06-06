Founder and Former CEO of Fieldglass, Jai Shekhawat, Joins FourKites' Board of Directors
Shekhawat is the Founder and Former CEO of Fieldglass, which was acquired by SAP for over a billion dollars in 2014, and will bring his expertise in technology and SaaS to FourKites. "FourKites was founded on a simple idea - build software to modernize information sharing in logistics," said Matt Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC