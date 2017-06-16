Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Given ...

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about Forward Air Corporation has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time.

