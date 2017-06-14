Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Direct...

Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Director C Robert Campbell Sells 3,000 Shares

Wednesday Jun 14

Forward Air Corporation Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $160,740.00.

