Former Keighley company chairman turned author to speak at Bradford Literature Festival

The talk is in the small hall at the University of Bradford, Richmond Road, on Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm. Mr Black - who chaired Peter Black Holdings for 30 years, until 2007 - will outline how the company grew from small roots into an organisation with annual sales of A 300 million and employing 3,000 people, before it was sold to Chinese trading giant Li & Fung for A 48m.

