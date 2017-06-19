Former Keighley company chairman turned author to speak at Bradford Literature Festival
The talk is in the small hall at the University of Bradford, Richmond Road, on Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm. Mr Black - who chaired Peter Black Holdings for 30 years, until 2007 - will outline how the company grew from small roots into an organisation with annual sales of A 300 million and employing 3,000 people, before it was sold to Chinese trading giant Li & Fung for A 48m.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jun 19
|Ex driver
|131
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC