Faulty New Computer System Results in SEC Bringing MD&A Related Charges
The Company was engaged in multinational freight forwarding and logistics operations. In connection with its freight forwarding business, the Company provided cash outlays for transportation costs, customs, duties, taxes, and other expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Mon
|Ex driver
|131
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC