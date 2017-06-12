FarEye Wins Prestigious World Post & ...

FarEye Wins Prestigious World Post & Parcel Award In The Technology Category

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PR-inside.com

FarEye was recognised for revolutionising the Logistics and Supply Chain Industry with its flexible, scalable and future-oriented mobile solutions. Dubai, UAE, June 18, 2017: FarEye, a leading Global Logistics Management solution has claimed top honours at the World Post & Parcel Awards 2017, which was held in Paris recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landair Transport (Feb '07) 6 hr Ex driver 131
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC