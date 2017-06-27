Dubai-based logistics company automat...

Dubai-based logistics company automates backup through cloud

Dubai-based CWT-SML Logistics has automated its manual backup processes through the cloud as part of a move to the latest technologies to improve its operations. What are your peers in the Nordics region looking to spend their budget on in 2017? Unsurprisingly, cloud computing is one of the biggest draws and more than half of CIOs in the region will spend more on cloud technologies this year than they did in 2016.

Chicago, IL

