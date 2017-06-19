DHL Care Awards: Three major air carriers named winners at the Life...

David Bang, Global Head, DHL Temperature Management Solutions and CEO, LifeConEx, DHL Global Forwarding , Thomas Nieszner, Global Chemical Sponsor at DHL , Scott Allison, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare at DHL pose along with the DHL CARE Award recipients 2017. Click here for high-resolution version DHL continues to enhance its own Thermonet temperature-controlled air freight service with now over 100 network stations and additional IATA CEIV certification DHL , the world's leading logistics and shipping provider, has named Lufthansa Cargo & Swiss WorldCargo, United Cargo and Emirates SkyCargo as the recipients of this year's Carrier Award for Reliability and Excellence.

