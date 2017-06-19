Contrasting Forward Air Corporation

FedEx Corporation and Forward Air Corporation are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitabiliy, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings. This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FedEx Corporation and Forward Air Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.