China's logistics activity stable in May
The logistics performance index for May came in at 57.7 percent, retreating 0.5 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. In breakdown, the index for new orders stood at 57.4 percent, down 2.7 percentage points from that in April, which showed a slight fall in logistics demand during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC