China's logistics activity stable in May

7 hrs ago

The logistics performance index for May came in at 57.7 percent, retreating 0.5 percentage points from a month earlier, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. In breakdown, the index for new orders stood at 57.4 percent, down 2.7 percentage points from that in April, which showed a slight fall in logistics demand during the period.

Chicago, IL

