Careem Announces Launch in Palestine
Careem's investment in Palestine falls in line with the company's commitment to create one million jobs in the Middle East and North Africa region by 2018. Careem, the leading ride-hailing service in the Middle East and North Africa, today announced the launch of a new market, Palestine, as part of its broader commitment to better the region.
