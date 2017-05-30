Cainiao and SF Express to resume data...

Cainiao and SF Express to resume data sharing

Yesterday

Cainiao, the logistics affiliate of e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba, and China's largest private courier SF Express will resume data sharing following an intervention by China's State Post Bureau, ending a data standoff between both companies that could have impacted over a million merchants and consumers on Alibaba's e-commerce marketplaces. The spat between the two companies began on Thursday, with SF Express refusing to provide data required by Cainiao for increased security verification on deliveries deposited into its Fengchao self-service pick-up lockers.

Read more at South China Morning Post.

Chicago, IL

