Cainiao and SF Express to resume data sharing
Cainiao, the logistics affiliate of e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba, and China's largest private courier SF Express will resume data sharing following an intervention by China's State Post Bureau, ending a data standoff between both companies that could have impacted over a million merchants and consumers on Alibaba's e-commerce marketplaces. The spat between the two companies began on Thursday, with SF Express refusing to provide data required by Cainiao for increased security verification on deliveries deposited into its Fengchao self-service pick-up lockers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC