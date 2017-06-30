C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.
OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 21,130 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jun 19
|Ex driver
|131
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
