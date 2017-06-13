C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) ...

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Chicago, IL

