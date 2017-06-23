C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) ...

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,919 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period.

