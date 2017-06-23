C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,919 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period.
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jun 19
|Ex driver
|131
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
