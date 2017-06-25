C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Eight analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.