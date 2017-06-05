C.H. Robinson saves the date for Minn...

C.H. Robinson saves the date for Minnesota Children's Museum

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Star Tribune

This week's grand opening for the Minnesota Children's Museum expansion and renovation was seriously in doubt when Museum officials learned delivery of their 17-foot German-made stainless steel slide would be late. They called the third-party logistics experts at Eden Prairie-based C.H. Robinson looking for a save.

Read more at Star Tribune.

Chicago, IL

