C.H. Robinson saves the date for Minnesota Children's Museum
This week's grand opening for the Minnesota Children's Museum expansion and renovation was seriously in doubt when Museum officials learned delivery of their 17-foot German-made stainless steel slide would be late. They called the third-party logistics experts at Eden Prairie-based C.H. Robinson looking for a save.
