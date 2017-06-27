Business boss set to share rags to ri...

Business boss set to share rags to riches story

Gordon Black, who was chairman of Keighley -based Peter Black Holdings between 1977 and 2007, will speak at the festival about his book, From Bags to Blenders, at the University of Bradford's small hall, Richmond Road, on Thursday, July 6, at 7.30pm. He will talk about how Peter Black Holdings, which was founded in the 1940s, became a business worth A 300 million with 3,000 employees before it was sold to Chinese trading firm Li & Fung for A 48m.

Chicago, IL

