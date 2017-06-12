Blueprint for the Digital Seaport Pub...

Blueprint for the Digital Seaport Published

Decision-makers within the maritime industry and the wider supply chain need answers to the looming question on what are the opportunities that the digital shift offers seaports" HAMBURG, GERMANY, June 12, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global logistics industry has entered the digital era, and for the most part, ports have lagged behind on the cutting-edge developments of the digital revolution.However, Hamburg is the exception and with the publication of DIGITALIZATION OF SEAPORTS - VISIONS OF THE FUTURE provides the seaports industry with a much-needed SWOT analyses of the digital landscape as it pertains to port authorities, their communities and indeed the wider maritime supply chain.

