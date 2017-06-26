BidaskClub Lowers Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) to Hold
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jun 19
|Ex driver
|131
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC