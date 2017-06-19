Avant Diagnostics Appoints as President & CEO to Commercialize...

Avant Diagnostics Appoints Philippe Goix, PhD, MBA as President & CEO to Commercialize Proprietary TheralinkA Tumor Biomarker Platform GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Goix brings 20 years of successful healthcare commercialization experience Two posters were presented at ASCO June 3rd, 2017 for TheralinkA Breast Cancer Avant Diagnostics, Inc. , an oncology-focused medical solutions company developing the proprietary TheralinkA phospho-protein tumor biomarker platform, announced the appointment of , PhD, MBA as President & CEO. Dr. Goix brings to Avant a successful track record of product launches and commercial success in health IT, biomarker/diagnostics and commercial laboratory settings.

