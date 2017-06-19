Avant Diagnostics Appoints as President & CEO to Commercialize...
Avant Diagnostics Appoints Philippe Goix, PhD, MBA as President & CEO to Commercialize Proprietary TheralinkA Tumor Biomarker Platform GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, June 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Goix brings 20 years of successful healthcare commercialization experience Two posters were presented at ASCO June 3rd, 2017 for TheralinkA Breast Cancer Avant Diagnostics, Inc. , an oncology-focused medical solutions company developing the proprietary TheralinkA phospho-protein tumor biomarker platform, announced the appointment of , PhD, MBA as President & CEO. Dr. Goix brings to Avant a successful track record of product launches and commercial success in health IT, biomarker/diagnostics and commercial laboratory settings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Mon
|Ex driver
|131
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC