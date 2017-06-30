ArcBest to apply space-based minimum ...

ArcBest to apply space-based minimum charges for LTL shipments

ArcBest said Friday that effective August 1, it will apply space-based minimum charges for less-than-truckload shipments to better reflect freight shipping trends that have evolved over the last several years. These trends include the overall growth and ongoing profile shift of bulkier shipments across the entire supply chain.

