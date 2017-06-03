Analysts Set Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (...

Analysts Set Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) PT at $3.92

Shares of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

