Alibaba battles SF Express over customer data

Alibaba and SF Express, China's largest parcel carrier, have blocked access to each other's data due to a dispute over the sharing of information related to customers' packages, Bloomberg reports . Alibaba customers who placed orders being shipped by SF Express are now unable to get any related tracking information, and the Chinese government has stepped in, telling both sides to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

