Alibaba battles SF Express over customer data
Alibaba and SF Express, China's largest parcel carrier, have blocked access to each other's data due to a dispute over the sharing of information related to customers' packages, Bloomberg reports . Alibaba customers who placed orders being shipped by SF Express are now unable to get any related tracking information, and the Chinese government has stepped in, telling both sides to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC