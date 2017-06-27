Airport Authority OKs Lease

Airport Authority OKs Lease

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Greenville Sun

A proposal to lease an office-hangar complex at the Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport, a building formerly occupied by the Forward Air company, was conditionally approved by the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority Monday morning. Sky Night LLC, a Scott Niswonger company, has been leasing the complex and now seeks to do so again for three years at $7,000 per month, with three five-year options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jun 19 Ex driver 131
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC