Warehousing industry in Kenya on high demand

The warehousing industry in Kenya is currently experiencing increasing demand from shippers who are seeking safe storage of their shipments for distribution or onward transit to neighboring countries. This is according to Siginon Group Managing Director Meshack Kipturgo, attributed to various factors including a growing interest in Kenya as a business hub.

