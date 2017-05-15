Warehousing industry in Kenya on high demand
The warehousing industry in Kenya is currently experiencing increasing demand from shippers who are seeking safe storage of their shipments for distribution or onward transit to neighboring countries. This is according to Siginon Group Managing Director Meshack Kipturgo, attributed to various factors including a growing interest in Kenya as a business hub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC