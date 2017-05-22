Uber extends on-demand service to tru...

Uber extends on-demand service to trucking

Friday May 19 Read more: The Nation

Uber is expanding into a new field with a version of its on-demand ride application that lets truckers book cargo hauls with simple taps on smartphones. Uber Freight rolling out in the US was touted by the company as an app that matches truckers or trucking companies with loads, and streamlines payments.

Chicago, IL

