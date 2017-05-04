TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Po...

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 155,762 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

