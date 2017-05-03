Teletrac Navman Announces Global Integration with PTV Group
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 3rd May 2017 - Teletrac Navman, a global leader in GPS tracking and fleet management solutions, today announced a new integration with PTV Group's transport planning and optimisation solution. Available globally, this integration with PTV Group logistics software enhances Teletrac Navman DIRECTOR's end-to-end workflow solution for carriers; with this partnership, fleet managers can dramatically reduce the time and manpower needed to plan, optimise, and execute delivery routes.
