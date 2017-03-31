SNS Financial Group, LLC Buys Schwab ...

SNS Financial Group, LLC Buys Schwab International Equity, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets, ...

Coon Rapids, MN, based Investment company SNS Financial Group, LLC buys Schwab International Equity, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets, JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP E, Schwab U.S. Broad Market, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund, Vanguard FTSE All World Ex US, Vanguard Growth ETF - DNQ, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF - DNQ, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company, Amazon.com Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, iShares Russell 2000, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Conagra Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SNS Financial Group, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, SNS Financial Group, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $365 million.

