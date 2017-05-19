Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC