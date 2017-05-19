Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Positio...

Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

