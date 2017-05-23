Savannah Maritime group graduates fifth class of logistics interns

Maritime Logistics Education Taskforce intern Sheridan Strickland of South Effingham High School has been named the winner of the 2017 MLET Eddie Johnson Award for the intern whose work best typifies the criteria set by business partners and school administrators. Strickland, who interned with Port City Logistics, will aslo receive a cash prize of $1,000.

