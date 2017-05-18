Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Announces Tender Offer to Purchase Common Units of PennTex Midstream Partners, LP for $20.00 Per Unit in Cash )--Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. today announced its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common units representing limited partner interests i... )--WWE announced that its Chief Strategy & Financial Officer, George A. Barrios, will participate in the 45th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Med... )--Forward Air Corporation today announced that its previously announced planned acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Atlantic Trucking ... )--Ares Management, L.P. today announced that the record date for the Company's upcoming first quarter common distribution has been moved from... )--National CineMedia, Inc. , the managing member and owner of 39.3% of National CineMedia, LLC , the operator of the largest d... )--Delaware ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr '17
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC