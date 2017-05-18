PFSWeb's Q1 Supports The Bull Case Be...

PFSWeb's Q1 Supports The Bull Case Below $8

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Seeking Alpha

The bullish thesis for PFSW is simple: a weak 2016 was largely the product of one-off issues that don't mean the growth story is at an end. Reaffirmed full-year guidance is positive, given the market clearly didn't trust those figures, and growth looks set to resume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logistics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
logistics issue Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Transportation and logistics career Apr '17 AlvinWilliams 2
Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10) Feb '17 scott k 4
Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07) Feb '17 Tack 96
2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co... Feb '17 shannon 1
Landair Transport (Feb '07) Jan '17 Donald_Jordan-TR 130
Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14) Aug '16 ncs954 3
See all Logistics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logistics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC