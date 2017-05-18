PFSWeb's Q1 Supports The Bull Case Below $8
The bullish thesis for PFSW is simple: a weak 2016 was largely the product of one-off issues that don't mean the growth story is at an end. Reaffirmed full-year guidance is positive, given the market clearly didn't trust those figures, and growth looks set to resume.
