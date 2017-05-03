PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages
PFSweb, Inc. has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Logistics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|logistics issue
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Transportation and logistics career
|Apr 9
|AlvinWilliams
|2
|Freightliner trucks built in Mexico (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|scott k
|4
|Truck Driver Recruiters vs In-house Recruitment (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|Tack
|96
|2 logistics-comparison charts with seemingly co...
|Feb '17
|shannon
|1
|Landair Transport (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Donald_Jordan-TR
|130
|Logistic And Trucking Jobs (Apr '14)
|Aug '16
|ncs954
|3
Find what you want!
Search Logistics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC